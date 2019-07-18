Zari Hassan Ready To Move Out Of Diamond’s South Africa Home (Video)

In April critics asked Ugandan socialite turned businesswoman Zari Hassan to move out of her baby daddy, Diamond Platnumz’s South Africa home.

But Zari hit back saying that the house was an investment for their kids; Tiffah and Nillan.

“Wenye comment za toka kwa nyumba yetu. Tabia za kuzaa na wanaume bila kutumia akili sio tatizo langu. Nilitumia akili zangu kununuliwa nyumba na watoto wangu (It’s a future investment for the kids).Kumbuka nyumba ninazo 4 apa sauzi. Mwenye uwezo wake aje anitoe,” she responded.

Read:

Anyway, the soon to be Mrs M is ready to move into another mansion that she told Millard Ayo will be ready by September or October.

The house, the mother of five said is under renovation adding that she has three other houses in the Rainbow Nation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zarithebosslady (@zarithebosslady) on Oct 24, 2018 at 11:22pm PDT

“Nyumba ya Nasseb sio Tatizo, Kwanza sio nyumba ya Nasseb (Diamond) ni Nyumba ya watoto, hata kama iko under his name, mimi nimetumia akili kusema nimezaa na Diamond and looking at everything that is happening lazima kuwe na investment ambayo watoto wanaweza kuclaim. He can claim it if he wants he has the right but mimi naona ni kama ni nyumba ya watoto.

Read Also:

So kuhamia to my new house ni probably September because inachukua 8 weeks kufanya transfer of title deeds and all those things. So mi naona Sepetmber nitakuwa nimehamia. Nyumba iko Pritoria, sehemu inaitwa Silva light,” she told Millard.

Of the three homes, one is under her late ex-husband Ivan Don’s name, another under Brooklyn College and the other one is a condor.

Apart from the homes, she and Ivan own two buildings in Uganda that should she decide to sell will go for Sh500 million, a family home and land.

She also has two cars; Convertible and a Chrysler 300c.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu