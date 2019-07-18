Teacher Wanjiku Speaks On Hard Times She Faced After Leaving Churchill Show

Comedian Teacher Wanjiku has revealed how hard it has been for her to get her career back after leaving Churchill Show.

Speaking to True Love, Teacher Wanjiku narrated how affected she was after her Citizen TV show failed in 2014.

“I really thought I got it right but it was a total flop,” she noted.

She added: “No one wanted to listen to me. There was a lot of politics and speculation about why I left Churchill. No media station wanted to work with me.”

The comedian went ahead to confess that after leaving Churchill show, many of her friends left her, a gesture which made her bitter.

Her efforts to come back proved futile for four years until 2018, which according to her, things began to look up.

“No media station wanted to work with me. People thought I was unreliable and I lost friends. I was bitter and angry. Life has to go on no matter what you have gone through in your career. Go back to the drawing board until you get it right.”

