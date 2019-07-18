Peter Kenneth’s Mother Dies While Undergoing Treatment At Aga Khan Hospital

Former presidential aspirant Peter Kenneth on Thursday lost his mother.

According to those privy to the details, Rahab Wambui died at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi on this morning.

The deceased, the family says, has been battling an undisclosed illness for a long time now.

Messages of condolence have started trickling in with the first to share his message being UNCTAD Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi.

“I share the pain of my friend Peter Kenneth on the demise of his dear mother, Rahab Wambui. May you and family find the strength to bear this loss,” wrote Mr Kituyi.

I share the pain of my friend @PeterKenneth_ on the demise of his dear mother Rahab Wamboi. May you and family have the strength to come to terms with this loss — Mukhisa Kituyi (@UNCTADKituyi) July 18, 2019

This comes barely a month since Kenneth lost one of his closest friends, Safaricom chief executive Bob Collymore to Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

