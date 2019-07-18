in NEWS

Peter Kenneth’s Mother Dies While Undergoing Treatment At Aga Khan Hospital

Former presidential aspirant Peter Kenneth on Thursday lost his mother.

According to those privy to the details, Rahab Wambui died at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi on this morning.

The deceased, the family says, has been battling an undisclosed illness for a long time now.

Messages of condolence have started trickling in with the first to share his message being UNCTAD Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi.

“I share the pain of my friend Peter Kenneth on the demise of his dear mother, Rahab Wambui. May you and family find the strength to bear this loss,” wrote Mr Kituyi.

This comes barely a month since Kenneth lost one of his closest friends, Safaricom chief executive Bob Collymore to Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

