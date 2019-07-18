Moses Kuria Entangled In Ksh1.2 Billion Kabianga University Scandal

Gatundu Member of Parliament (MP) Moses Kuria has been entangled in the controversial Ksh1.2 billion Kabianga University tender scandal.

According to reports, Kuria is associated with the company that was awarded the tender to revamp and construct the university.

The tender awarding process has also been questioned as professionals demand for an explanation on how the alleged legislator’s company got the lucrative tender at the expense of all the qualified Bomet County contractors.

The professionals’ umbrella notes that tenders in the region are neither transparent nor competitive as in most cases they end up in the hands of politicians through dubious channels.

According to a letter drafted to Citizen Weekly by an anonymous group of professionals, despite the tender having been awarded over two years ago, nothing much has been done.

The construction of Kiabianga University Bomet campus is alleged to be moving at a really slow pace with no meaningful progress being seen at the site.

The construction was initiated after Bomet Polytechnic was converted into a university amid fierce criticism from local leaders and professionals.

In the letter signed by one Susan Sitienei, local political leaders have opted to remain mum on the issue as they fear the implications their talking could do their political careers.

According to them, political sycophancy is the greatest challenge that the region is currently facing terming the region’s political representatives as “a bunch of cowards.”

“They are in a dilemma if they speak out if turn they will face retribution from power brokers so silence is seen as the way out but remember sycophancy comes with a price,” the letter read in part.

The group also stated in the letter that the region’s leadership ought to realize that their duty is to serve the community as opposed to a worrying idea of ranking such as opportunity as a moment of glory and self-enrichment.

The region’s boss Governor Joyce Laboso, who recently came back, has been away from the county for months as she sought treatment in London and then India.

She had left her reigns of power in the hands of her deputy governor Dr Hillary Barchok together with the County Secretary Ms Evalyne Rono.

