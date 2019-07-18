Kenyan Who Lost All Family Members In Ethiopian Airlines Crash Gives Emotional Testimony Against Boeing In US Congress

Patrick Njoroge, the man who lost all family members in the March Ethiopian Airlines plane crash has revealed that the airline is yet to offer apologies to families of those affected.

Appearing before the US Congress, Patrick divulged that the airline only made their apologies before the media but haven’t reached out to the relatives of the victims personally.

He emotionally stated: “The airlines just sent letters of sympathy acknowledging their mistakes but didn’t send their apologies.

Read: Ethiopian Airline Crash Victim’s Family Tussles Over Compensation

“The only time they offered their apologies was days leading to the Paris Air show which was a publicity stunt,” he lamented.

The crash killed Patrick’s wife, his three children, and his mother-in-law. The family was among the 157 lives which were lost in what is referred to as the “worst aviation disasters in recent history.”

Njoroge also explained, amid chocked tears, “I still think of their last 6 minutes leading to the crush and how my wife and mum in law knew they were going to die.”

Read also: Ethiopian Airlines Crash Investigators Reveal Anti-Stall System Was Activated Moments Before Disaster

Additionally, Njoroge divulged: “On April 4, three weeks after the deaths of my family, in what I have since learned is a shameful pattern of behavior by Boeing and airplane manufacturers, Boeing shifted focus from the root cause of the crashes – the design flaws in the 737 Max and MCAS – and started talking about ‘foreign pilot error’.”

He further warned that if Boeing’s wrongful conduct continues, another similar accident is likely to occur which will claim even more lives.

In response to his testimony, Boing noted that they regretted the loss of lives in the accidents and were deeply sorry for the impact on the families of the victims of the crash.