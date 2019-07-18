Kambua Sympathizes With Waiting Wombs Who’s Pain Was Triggered By Her Pregnancy Announcement

Gospel singer Kambua Mathu has on Thursday written a heartfelt message to women who, like her have been struggling with infertility.

In the long message shared on her Instagram page, Kambua sympathized with “waiting wombs” who’s pain may have been triggered by her baby announcement.

Noting that she will soon share her story, Kambua told: “I’ve been around long enough, and been through enough to know that pregnancy journeys are not perfect- far from it. They are messy, hope-filled, scary, joyful, and just very… complicated.”

She further noted that she relates with those who are yet to get children adding that she has lived in the space of uncertainty and with grief.

“I also know that for waiting wombs, pregnancy announcements can be serious triggers. I have lived it- how you just want to be so happy for others but somehow your own grief and struggle overwhelms you,” she exclaimed.

“So for any woman who’s pain was triggered by my announcement, I have prayed that God will turn your darkness into a spark of hope. I pray that your faith is renewed in knowing that His power knows no bounds. I pray that you find yourself whole in Him.

In May, Kambua announced she is expectant by sharing a picture of her beautiful baby bump with her followers. Her announcement saw many people congratulate her and share words of encouragement with her after the long wait.

In an interview with Amina Abdi of The Trend, Kambua who has been married for almost a decade to Jackson Mathu noted that it’s a shame that people constantly put each other down without knowing the intricate details.

“I remember thinking, the reason why it angers me is that people don’t even know what your journey is like. They don’t know what you’re struggling with. They don’t know if you even what to have children. They don’t know if you can have children and there are so many people especially today who are struggling with infertility.

It so unfortunate that we become such a culture of being so intrusive and putting people down. Shamming each other on things like that. I would wish that people would be sensitized. I have people who are close to me who might not be at the forefront like I am but who go through that every day,” she said.

It is however not clear just how far along the Rauka host really is.

