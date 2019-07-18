in TECH

Instagram Set To Remove Likes Count To Reduce ‘Pressure’

119 Views

[PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Photo-sharing app Instagram is set to do away with the likes count feature in a bid to reduce pressure that is associated with accumulating likes.

The app has already piloted the removal of the feature in Canada (in May) and the new test is rolling out in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Italy, Japan and Brazil.

In the new move, the app will only show “liked by so and so and others”, instead of showing the number. This according to Instagram will shift the focus from accumulation of likes to telling the story.

Read: Facebook, WhatsApp And Instagram Experiencing System Glitches World Wide

“We hope this test will remove the pressure of how many likes a post will receive, so you can focus on sharing the things you love. We want people to worry a little bit less about how many likes they’re getting on Instagram and spend a bit more time connecting with the people that they care about,” Mia Garlick, Facebook Australia and New Zealand director of policy, said in a statement.

However, the owners of the accounts will be able to see the count of their likes but it will not be displayed publicly.

Other users will be able to see the names of the people who have liked by clicking on the list.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Francis Muli

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. He believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. He has also carved himself a niche in writing business stories. He has worked for various organisations including Kenya Television Service, Business Today among others. Follow him on Twitter @FmuliKE.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Kambua Sympathizes With Waiting Wombs Who’s Pain Was Triggered By Her Pregnancy Announcement
Ian Nene

Controversial Actor Ian Nene ‘Almasi’ Graduates From London University