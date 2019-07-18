Idion Ighalo Fires Nigeria To The Afcon Bronze

Nigeria edged out Tunisia 1-0 to finish third in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Wednesday at Salam Stadium, Cairo.
Idion Ighalo’s second minute goal, his fifth of the tournament, sealed the podium finish for the Super Eagles.
This was the eighth time the Super Eagles were playing a third and fourth AFCON play-off and they kept their record of winning the bronze medal match.
Read: AFCON 2019- Money Problems Hit Nigeria Camp As Players Threaten To Strike Over Bonuses
Though with a maiden AFCON medal around his neck, it wasn’t a near perfect evening for Ighalo. Almost reduced to tears, the Chinese based striker limped off the pitch and had to be consoled by his teammates after pulling his hamstring as he raced off a counter and tried to make a pass.
But, he hopes to cling on to the golden boot and hopes that neither of Sadio Mane or Adam Ounas scores a goal in Friday evening’s final as they both trail him by two goals.
Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu
Loading…
Comments
0 comments