in SPORTS

Idion Ighalo Fires Nigeria To The Afcon Bronze

179 Views

nigeria
Nigeria wins Bronze Medal in Afcon 2019. [Courtesy]

Nigeria edged out Tunisia 1-0 to finish third in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Wednesday at Salam Stadium, Cairo.

Idion Ighalo’s second minute goal, his fifth of the tournament, sealed the podium finish for the Super Eagles.

This was the eighth time the Super Eagles were playing a third and fourth AFCON play-off and they kept their record of winning the bronze medal match.

Read: AFCON 2019- Money Problems Hit Nigeria Camp As Players Threaten To Strike Over Bonuses

Though with a maiden AFCON medal around his neck, it wasn’t a near perfect evening for Ighalo. Almost reduced to tears, the Chinese based striker limped off the pitch and had to be consoled by his teammates after pulling his hamstring as he raced off a counter and tried to make a pass.

But, he hopes to cling on to the golden boot and hopes that neither of Sadio Mane or Adam Ounas scores a goal in Friday evening’s final as they both trail him by two goals.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Bonface Osano

Written by Bonface Osano

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

peter kenneth

Peter Kenneth’s Mother Dies While Undergoing Treatment At Aga Khan Hospital

Cytonn Set To Hand Over The Alma Residential Project To Home Owners