Controversial Actor Ian Nene ‘Almasi’ Graduates From London University

Controversial actor Ian Nene popularly known as Almasi formerly of the machachari tv show has finally graduated from the university of Kent in London.

He took to Instagram to celebrate his graduation which was attended by his family.

“I just wanted to say, thank you, thank you, and thank you a hundred and eight times to every single person who has you know, congratulated me for this endeavor. It’s been a group milestone; I didn’t do this by myself. This came as a result of everyone being around me, giving me positive vibes and positive energy. And the ones spreading positive energy are showing us that they will always be there for regardless. And that we need to toughen up and just move on and be keep strong,” he posted.

The actor wore a nose ring and studs, which have severally sparked controversy over his sexual orientation with some people suggesting that he is gay.

However, Ian has constantly denied the claims of being gay.

Ian has been proudly rocking his skirts and dress- like regalia on his Instagram.

Some wonder if its a short craze stage that he is going through and will come to pass but that is yet to be determined.

“Someone asked me what my style is,” the actor wrote, “I basically take things from my wardrobe and mix and match them until I find the best fits”

The young actor seemed to be on a quest to find himself and discover his identity even though his journey left many people in a puzzle.

