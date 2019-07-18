Ex News Anchor Esther Arunga Sentenced For 10 Months, Released On Parole

Ex KTN news anchor Esther Arunga has been jailed for 10 months in her son, Sinclair Timberlake’s death.

According to Australian Associated Press, Arunga, who was arraigned in a Supreme Court in Brisbane, was sentenced to 10 months in prison by Justice Martin Burns but was immediately released on parole.

Arunga on Monday pleaded guilty to being an accessory to murder. She said she only lied to protect her husband, Quincy Timberlake.

She had also told the police that the deceased fell down the stairs but according to an autopsy report, the boy died “as a result of severe blunt force such as punching or stamping or similar”, which was not consistent with a fall.

According to the Australian Associated Press, Crown Prosecutor Danny Boyle told the court that Arunga said that on the material day, she had found Quincy hitting their son in the stomach. He also threw the boy against the wall.

Earlier on, she had told the police that he (Quincy) was convinced that the boy had an evil demon in his stomach and was determined to get rid of it.

Her mother-in-law, Rosemeg Wambita has however dismissed Arunga’s guilty plea and has accused her of using and dumping her son who she last had contact with in 2009.

“That is a lie. I don’t understand what she means since she is the one who said that their son did not die at the hands of her husband,” she told reporters.

“Where was she all this time? This is peculiar to me (sic). It is a lie. I don’t understand it.”

