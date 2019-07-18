Daily Nation Tried To Extort Me In Ksh2.6 Billion Saga – Aden Duale

Garissa Township MP and Leader of Majority in the National Assembly Aden Duale has come out to defend himself against allegations that he owns a company implicated in a Ksh2.6 billion tender scandal.

In a tweet yesterday, the outspoken legislator said that Daily Nation tried to extort him through a journalist identified as Brian Wasuma.

“In 2015, August Nation Media Group ran a fake story on some companies allegedly associated with me. They are again trying to extort money and black mail me by running another fake story by one Journalist Brian Wasuna tomorrow,” tweeted Duale.

In 2015, August Nation Media Group ran a fake story on some companies allegedly associated with me. LINK: https://t.co/zEqEbyGwR3

They are again trying to extort money and black mail me by running another fake story by one Journalist Brian Wasuna tomorrow. https://t.co/HwaUCuJq2s pic.twitter.com/zlT2Mu29xy — Hon. Aden Duale (@HonAdenDuale) July 17, 2019

Nation in the story alleged that Duale had been awarded tenders worth Ksh2.6 billion in the last ten years.

Duale tweeted about the story at 9.42 pm on Wednesday, hours before the story went to press, alleging that he had provided all the identification documents of the own of the company in question, Concordia Building and Civil Engineering Company Ltd. His signatures and those on the documents did not tally, something the Nation agreed to in the story published today.

“The signatures on the identification documents neither tallied with those on the tender documents nor with the Majority Leader’s signature on the passport, thus begging the question: who owns Concordia?” wrote Daily Nation.

According to the story by the daily, Duale told them, “I want to confirm to you that that person, Aden Bare Duale, is not me. It is a different person. I can even send you his ID card number. I’m not in that company and I have never owned (such) a company in my life. Whenever people want to extort me, this story comes up.”

Currently, the company is undertaking foru projects worth Ksh1.9 billion, including improvement of commuter rail stations in Nairobi, construction of Rural Electrification Authority storage facilities, construction of Garrisa Town water suppley systems and the failed Mitubiri Landfill project.

The company was last year, according to Nation, awarded a Ksh190 million tender by Tanathi Water Services Board in Garrisa.

The company was in April 2016 awarded a Ksh573 million tender to improve the Kahawa and Kikuyu railway stations, a project that was funded by the World Bank.

