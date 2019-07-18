Cytonn Set To Hand Over The Alma Residential Project To Home Owners

Real estate company Cytonn Investments is set to hand over the Alma Project in Ruaka today, following a successful completion.

The Alma is a comprehensive residential development set on a 4.67-acre parcel of land encompassing 477 modern apartments and other intriguing amenities.

It is located in Ruaka, an approximated 30-minute drive from the Nairobi’s CBD depending on road traffic situation.

The project has a two bay parking slot for each 3-bedroom apartment and each 2 and 1-bedroom apartment having access to one.

The project has a pool and a playground for children, making it almost self sufficient with a shopping centre at the entrance. It also has a gym at the top of the retail center overlooking the swimming pool.

Among the guests who will grace the event include Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu, African Union High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa Raila Odinga, PS of Housing and Urban Development Charles Hinga among others.

