CS Matiang’i Drafts Bill To Make Huduma Namba Mandatory For Government Services

Interior Security Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has published a bill that will see the use of Huduma Namba mandatory for any Kenyan seeking government services.

The move by the government will ensure that it will be mandatory for all Kenyans to have Huduma Namba from December if the Huduma Namba Bill 2019 becomes law.

According to reports, the public has 14 days from Thursday next week to have their input in the Huduma Namba Bill. After which the bill will be presented in Parliament.

Consequently, if the National Assembly approves the Bill for the presidential assent, the Huduma Namba will become mandatory for all Kenyans.

According to experts, the Bill will, therefore, make all other documents obsolete, as the unique personalized number will be permanent to the person and serve as proof of identification in the country.

The number will be mandatory for citizens seeking government services like the acquisition of passports, driving licenses, registration of mobile phone numbers and in registration as a voter.

During the mass registration of citizens after the launch of the Huduma Namba by President Uhuru Kenyatta in Machakos, the Communications Authority of Kenya Director General Francis Wangusi, like most Kenyans, questioned the ultimate intentions of the number.

He stated: “All those who will not have registered for Huduma Namba will have their SIM cards blocked.”

Following his remarks, he faced tough criticism as people bashed him for alleging that the government will make the registration mandatory for all.

The Huduma Namba will also be mandatory in payment of taxes at the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), opening of bank accounts and undertaking land transfers.

It will also be required in seeking power connectivity from Kenya Power, access to universal healthcare and before one gets married.

The card will be issued to all minors aged six years old, all adults aged 18 years and above and for foreign nationals.

For the newborns, registration of births should be done within 90 days of birth and it will be compulsory; failure to which one will be penalized.

