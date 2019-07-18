US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Raises Security Queries About Face App

The United States Of America senate minority leader Chuck Schumer has called for the investigation into the FaceApp that has caused a world wide frenzy. The App allows people to alter their appearance look older or younger.

He posted on twitter stating the personal data of the citizens could easily go to a foreign power. He raised concerns of the App that is said to have been developed in Russia.

BIG: Share if you used #FaceApp: The @FBI & @FTC must look into the national security & privacy risks now Because millions of Americans have used it It’s owned by a Russia-based company And users are required to provide full, irrevocable access to their personal photos & data pic.twitter.com/cejLLwBQcr — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 18, 2019

The App has caused a frenzy with close to all celebrities in Kenya taking up the global sensation that has gone viral in the recent days

Privacy queries have been raised about the app which requires that the users allow the app to access users pictures . However the company has stated the user data is not transferred to Russia .

“Even though the core R&D team is located in Russia, the user data is not transferred to Russia,” a company statement reported by news site TechCrunch said.

The Democratic party in the US has asked their candidates and supporters to refrain from using the app.

FaceApp sparked widespread criticism in 2017 for a feature allowing users to alter someone’s ethnicity in selfies. The company later apologized and withdrew the filter.

