Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot Tells Off Kanze Dena Over Jubilee Party Affairs

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot. /Courtesy

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot has lashed out at State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena over what he has referred to as a “lapse in her role,” when she comments on Jubilee party affairs.

Taking it to Twitter, the Jubilee Senator noted that Kanze is incompetent to comment on matters affecting the ruling party.

He wrote: “But Kanze Dena has serious competency lapses in her role as State House spokesperson. Somebody advise her to keep off commenting on Jubilee Party issues. Her understanding therein is that of a nun on mosque issues.”

His remarks followed those of Kanze where she explained Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju’s relation with the opposition.

This was after Tuju commissioned development projects in Siaya County on behalf of President Uhuru Kenyatta, while political critics claimed that he is working as a strategist for the Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Responding to queries raised on the same, Kanze noted thatTuju’s Rarieda meeting was an official event which was sanctioned by the President.

“The meeting in Rarieda was a government function and Mr Tuju was there in his capacity as the presidential representative,” she said during a press briefing adding that Tuju read an official speech of the President.

“It was not a private function but a development event by the government,” she affirmed.

On Sunday, Deputy President William Ruto accused Tuju of being among the political strategists for Raila himself – the man he believes will be his challenger in the 2022 presidential contest.

“So our democracy is so liberal that the SG of the ruling party has become the chief strategist of the opposition!! Maajabu,” Ruto tweeted.

