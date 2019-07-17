Two Arrested Masquerading As Police Officers, Extorting Public In Migori

Police in Migori are holding two men who were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly posing as a police officer to defraud members of the public.

The two, identified as Anthony Obare Okemwa and Godfrey Odhiambo, are accused of posing as Senior Superintendent police officers (SSP), taking advantage of unsuspecting locals.

One of them, Mr Okemwa, was cornered as he extorted money from a nurse working at Migori County Hospital.

The suspicion led to the arrest of the other suspect, Mr Odhiambo.

Migori County Police Commander Joseph Nthenge confirmed the arrest saying the police were acting on a tip-off from members.

“Police got the information before he was lured to Huduma centre in Migori town where he was arrested,” the police boss said.

According to Nthenge, the nurse had raised the issue with the police after she became suspicious of the man.

“He told them he is a police officer attached to CID and is on-field duties,” said Nthenge.

Police recovered fake police identification card from the two.

“Upon search, the two; Anthony Okemwa & Godfrey Odhiambo were each found with a Fake DCI ID, ” DCI said in a tweet.

TWO men Personating Police Officers were yesterday arrested by @DCI_Kenya Detectives in Migori after an attempt by one of them to arrest a Migori County Referral Hospital nurse backfired. Upon search, the two; Anthony Okemwa & Godfrey Odhiambo were each found with a Fake DCI ID. pic.twitter.com/CZeWds2HZ0 — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) July 17, 2019

