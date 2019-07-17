Quincy Timberlake Used Black Magic To Brainwash Esther Arunga – Joseph Hellon [Video]

Finger of God ministry founder Joseph Hellon has disclosed that former TV presenter Esther Arunga is a victim of her own choices.

Esther, a lawyer by training, on Monday, pleaded guilty to being an accessory to the murder of her three-year-old son Sinclair Timberlake on the night of June 17, 2014.

Contrary to her initial statement to the Australian police in 2014, Esther admitted that she found her husband, Timberlake, hitting their son on the stomach adding that he “threw him against the wall” saying “there’s a devil in his stomach, I have to get it out”.

Appearing on NTV on Tuesday evening, Hellon, a former confidant to the former TV siren and her husband Quincy Timberlake, said his attempts and those of his family to warn Esther against Timberlake, a man he describes as a well-known conman and cyber-criminal, fell on deaf ears.

“It’s actually a very sad state of affairs because I actually told Esther that Quincy was a bad person,” the Jazz maestro said.

The three founded Placenta party in 2010, in their bid to participate in the 2013 general elections, leading to Esther quitting her job as a news anchor at KTN.

In the same year, the trio faced charges of running an illegal society.

According to Hellon, Timberlake used black magic to brainwash Esther.

“Quincy was not only manipulative but used witchcraft and black magic. He told me before he joined the church that he used to practice witchcraft and he wanted to reform,” Hellon declared.

The former political aspirant, who later dropped his bid for the 2013 presidential ambitions, divulged that few days before he kicked the couple out of his house, Esther had become very stubborn and his efforts to save her from Timberlake’s deception were futile.

“Esther was a stubborn person if she took a certain angle on a particular matter it became very difficult to turn her around, ” he said.

He refuted claims that he supported the couple’s union.

“At no given time did I match-make Esther and Quincy and at no given time, did I ever support that relationship. I respected Esther as a 30-year-old making her choices,” he asserted.

Esther and Timberlake, citing frustrations in Kenya, moved to Australia where they started a family. In 2014 their firstborn son died — Esther told the police that he had fallen down the stairs. Timberlake was charged with murder following the death.

Esther is set for sentencing on Thursday by an Australian court.

