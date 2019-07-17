Mombasa Uber Driver In Hot Soup For Sexually Assaulting Boy He Picked From School

An Uber driver in Nyali, Mombasa County, is currently in police custody after he was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy he picked from school.

Frederick Mungai, who is set to be arraigned on Wednesday, is accused of forcing the Light Academy pupil to perform oral sex on him.

Nyali Deputy-county Police Commander Ibrahim Dafalla said the suspect had picked the boy from school on Monday after a request by his aunt when the incident happened.

“It was reported to us that before the driver could get the boy home, he stopped the vehicle and conducted the indecent act on him,” said the police boss.

According to the boy’s mother, the family’s taxi driver was unreachable, prompting her to request an Uber ride for her son.

“I was engaged at work and had to request for the Uber so that my son could get home because it was getting late. I usually pick my son from school, but whenever I am held up I call our taxi driver who was by then not around,” said the Class Eight pupil’s mother.

She told a local media that the driver locked up her son in his vehicle after arrival, forcing him to do the indecent act, just a few metres from her house.

The woman said, her sister, who was supposed to receive the boy home, got concerned after she realized that the trip had ended and the boy had not arrived in the house.

“My sister went to out to look for him and that’s when she saw the car parked by the roadside. When she approached it that’s when the boy came out and ran.

“When my sister questioned the driver what was happening, the man claimed that the boy could not locate their house,” she said.

In the middle of the conversation, the boy ran into the house and rushed into the bathroom to brush his teeth.

After quizzing him, the boy narrated the ordeal prompting the family to rush him to hospital.

“I was shocked to hear that and I rushed my child to the hospital and later reported the matter to the police. Both my son and the man were taken to a public hospital for further check-up and I thank God that my son is safe,” she said.

The mother warned other parents not to leave their children at the hands of strangers, saying that she had learnt a lifetime lesson.

