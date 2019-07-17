Atwoli Throws Birthday Party For Wife Mary Kilobi In Seychelles (Photos)

Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) secretary general Francis Atwoli flew his wife and KTN news anchor Mary Kilobi to an island for her birthday.

According to images posted on Kilobi’s Instagram page, the lovebirds are in Seychelles.

She shared the photos saying: “Happy Birthday MKA💃💃. Dear GOD, From the deepest part of my heart, I am truly Grateful to you Papa for what You have done in me, for me and through me. Only You could do! You’ve proven many so wrong! Counting my blessings one by one! I can’t keep calm it’s my Birthday…💃💃💃💃Typical of 16th July… Happiness…and Love.”

Last month she surprised her husband at his offices with a purple and white cake for his 70th birthday.

“May the Almighty God continue to bless you, Keep you strong, Healthy and Happy and May He watch over you for us! Francis Atwoli Ebs Mbs. Unapendwa Ajabu! Happy birthday Mr Amazing!” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary Kilobi Atwoli (@mkilobi) on Jun 6, 2019 at 4:35am PDT

The two made their union public after dating for a while. According to her, she met the trade unionist in Uganda but was too young to get married.

“He proposed to me but I said no. But he insisted, saying that he was serious and would wait for even 1,000 years for me to say ‘yes’ and marry him,” she revealed, adding that she has since learnt that age should be a consideration in a relationship.

