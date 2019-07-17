Lynda Nyangweso Talks About Body Shamers Messaging Husband After Viral Swim Suit Photo (Video)

In this digital age image is everything, at least for some of us. Sometimes however, it gets to a point where internet trolls make it impossible for others to live their lives in peace.

Take for example Lynda Nyangweso’s case where online bullies body shamed a few weeks ago after she shared a photo of her family.

Why, you might ask. Well, the radio girl was in a swim suit.

The mother of one, taking to Instagram TV explained her struggles with weight and bullies.

After the vacation photo went viral, some trolls made it their business to direct message her husband, Lance Osiro “mean stuff” about her.

But what really hurt her, were comments about her child. Apparently, she said, online bullies deemed her not worthy of having a child because of her appearance.

Looking back at her childhood, Ms Nyangweso said that she at some point contemplated committing suicide but could not because she was worried that her mother would have a hard time finding a coffin.

So bad were things that she could not eat in public without strangers giving her a weird look. It is then that she started having her meals in a toilet.

“When I was young I always struggled with my weight. I remember I would never eat in public. It became so apparent people would stare at me that I started eating in the toilet,” she said.

While holding back tears, Ms Nyangweso noted that she feels for the young girls going through what she went through.

Nyangweso’s interview had netizens talking. They said:

Is humanity inherently evil? Linda Nyangweso’s video has left me feeling some type of way. Never understood what people stand to gain by being mean to others. You shouldn’t have to apologize to others for your happiness. — brian kuira (@kuirab) July 17, 2019

I've just watched that vid by Linda Nyangweso on her IG and it shattered my heart ffs. She's genuinely the most clean hearted person i know, give her a break honestly!! — Ahmed (@siyat_99) July 17, 2019

I watched the Video by Linda Nyangweso on her IG and it broke my heart💔 — Ben Cyco🇰🇪 (@Ben_cyco) July 17, 2019

I watched Linda Nyangweso's IG TV video and honestly it's plainly stupid and rude to DM her husband talking about her body and worse still about her child, its not your place or your business…sigh.. that girl is one of the most calm people you will ever meet..giver her a break — aleckie ronald (@SirAlexas) July 17, 2019

