HMD Global Launches AI Powered Nokia 2.2 In The Kenyan Market

Consumers in Kenya will starting Wednesday be able to purchase the new Nokia 2.2 smartphone, the first 2 series Nokia smartphone to be part of the Android One family.

Unlike previous versions of Nokia’s 2 series, the 2.2 comes with Android One out of the box which ensures the latest updates and security patches from Google as they become available. It will receive OS updates (Android Q) for two years and security updates for three.

The smartphone has a 5.71-inch screen design with HD+ (720p) resolution. Within the notch is a 5MP discreet selfie camera with a 13MP rear camera.

According to Nokia, the smartphone can take detailed photos in “trickier low light conditions” while selfies offer beautification features.

Retailing at Sh10,500, the 2.2 also offers a “face unlock” feature enabling consumers to unlock their phones effortlessly. The Al driven face-unlock uses deep learning algorithms and liveliness detection for an accurate and spoof-proof experience.

During the launch, HMD senior Business Manager East Africa, Gopher Ogembo said, “With the Nokia 2.2, we’ve brought the pinnacle of Al experiences to more people than ever before. Nokia 2.2 joins our Android One family, and like all Nokia smartphones, offers an experience that stays fresh longer.”

Users will also enjoy a dedicated Google Assistant button. There are 3GB of RAM paired with 32GB of on-board storage, expandable via a microSD card supporting up to 400GB.

They will be available in Pink Sand, Ice Blue and Forest Green.