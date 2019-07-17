‘He Is Not My Type’ – Zari Speaks On Her Alleged ‘Crush’ On Governor Sonko

South African based socialite turned businesswoman has rubbished claims that she has been secretly bearing a huge crush on Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

Responding to allegations that she declared her feeling for Sonko during an interview in SA, the flashy Ugandan affirmed that she did not say those words, adding that the claims are “nonsense.”

According to the said interview that she did, Zari had confessed that Sonko’s humbleness and down to earth look reminded her of her later husband Ivan.

Read: I Have Secretly Admired Governor Sonko For Long – Zari Reveals

She is claimed to have said: “I want to reveal my love for the handsome Nairobi governor Mike Sonko. He is the man I have secretly admired for a long time. I love this handsome governor because he is a man of impeccable character and passionate convictions. He is not as boyish as the other kid who has been chasing me around.”

However, in a seemingly disgusted tone, Zari replied through her Instagram denying ever uttering such word and even knowing Sonko.

“This nonsense from this man should stop. No, I have no crush on you, never met you or anything. Please let me be,” she wrote.

Adding, “PS. you are not my typer governor.”

Read also: Zari Hassan Flaunts “Custom-made” Wedding Ring (Photo)

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu