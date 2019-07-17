Governor Waititu, Wife, Daughter To Be Arrested Over Ksh588 Million Graft Case

Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu could be arrested soon alongside his wife Susan Wangari Ndung’u, and their daughter, Monica Njeri over graft allegations.

According to reports by the Standard, the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has already approved their prosecution alongside eight chief officers at the county and businessmen.

The wife and daughter are targeted over their involvement in county tenders through their companies, Bieneveu Delta Hotel Limited, where the governor and his wife are directors, and Saika Two Estate Developers Limited, where Waititu and his daughter are directors.

The governor will be charged with conflict of interest, dealing with suspect property, abuse of office involving a tender worth Ksh588 million and fraudulent acquisition of Ksh221 million public property.

The others whose arrests are imminent include the county chief officer of roads Lucas Waihinya, members of the tender committee including Zacharia Njenga Mbugua, Joyce Ngina Musyoka, Simon Kabocho Kang’ethe, Anselm Gachukia Wanjiku and Samuel Muigai Mugo.

Charles Mbuthia Chege and his wife Beth Wangeci are also under close scrutiny over a road tender awarded to their company, M/S Testimony Enterprises Limited.

The governor unsuccessfully last week moved to court seeking to stop investigation against him, which have been on for over three months now.

“On Governor Waititu and members of his family, preliminary investigations show contractors paid monies to senior county officials, their companies or relatives through proxies,” said Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) CEO Twalib Mbarak.

Despite getting tenders worth Ksh588 million, the companies associated with Waititu family are said to have done nothing on ground in five sub-counties including Thika, Limuru, Gatundu North, Juja and Ruiru.

“The little that has been done is substandard as part of the road is already worn out and full of potholes,” said EACC.

Ksh25.4 million paid to contractors was traced to accounts associated with Waititu and his family, while the rest was withdrawn in cash and wired to different accounts.

Tender processing documents and payment instruments (vouchers) were not specific of the projects undertaken, and were only indicated as ‘various’.

