Former Kabondo Kasipul MP Silvance Osele Involved In An Accident

Silvance Osele
Former Kabondo Kasipul member of parliament and director at the Presidential Delivery Unit, Silvance Osele Onyango has been involved in a car accident in Kakamega. He was on a trip to the county to inspect government projects

He was with three other occupants in the Toyota Labd Cruiser at the time of the accident and they sustained soft tissue injuries.

Silvance Osele is currently receiving treatment at the Kakamega referral hospital.

More to follow…

