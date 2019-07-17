‘Every Night I Dream Of You Son’, Diamond Platnumz To Tanasha’s Unborn Baby

Wasafi Classic Baby (WCB) boss Diamond Platnumz and his Kenyan lover Tanasha Donna can’t wait to set their eyes on their first child.

In a post on Instagram on Tuesday night, the NRG Radio host shared a picture of her growing baby bump.

She captioned it: “Can’t wait to meet you son ❤🙏 #latenightpostalert.”

Elated Diamond reacted saying he longs for the baby even more, adding that he has been dreaming of him lately.

“Not much as i can’t…. Maana kila usiku eti namuota 😂😂😂 (I dream of him every night),” he wrote.

Read: Diamond Reunites With His Children Months After Unfollowing Them On Social Media [Photo]

The two announced that they were expecting a son on July 7, 2019, during Tanasha and Mama Dangote’s birthday party dubbed 707 After Party.

“There is no need of hiding it anymore, she is now seven months pregnant and in two months our family will be bigger,” said Diamond.

The baby, the couple is expecting in two months time, will be Diamond’s third son.

The Kanyaga crooner has three other children; Tiffah and Nillan with Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan and another; Dylan with Hamisa Mobetto.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu