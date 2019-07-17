Court Lifts Warrant Of Arrest Against Rugby Player Alex Olaba

A Nairobi Court has on Wednesday lifted the warrant of arrest against rugby player Alex Mahaga Olaba.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku, Olaba explained that he failed to appear before the court last week because he was unwell.

Last week, Magistrate Mutuku issued a warrant of arrest after the prosecution made the application against Olaba for absconding court for the second time.

Explaining himself to the judge, the Kenya Harlequin’s team player noted that on June 12 when the judgment was first set, he sadly got late as he had to sort out issues regarding his studies with his school dean at the Strathmore University.

Consequently, due to his absence, the judgment was then pushed to July 12 by Magistrate Mutuku but Olaba was not present in court again.

A warrant of arrest was subsequently issued against him as this was the second time he had failed to appear in court.

Magistrate Mutuku exclaimed that she has lifted the arrest warrant on the fact that he had presented himself to court and has never absconded court during the entire trial process.

Olaba together with Lawrence Frank Wanyama are accused of gang-raping a woman on February 11, 2018, at Seefa Apartment in Highrise Nairobi after a night out at a party.

In their statements, the players maintain that the sexual contact was consensual.

They further accuse the woman of attempting to blackmail them by threatening to publicize the story if she wasn’t paid.

They have both denied the charge and are out on a cash bail of Ksh.500,000 each.

