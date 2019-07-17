City Stadium To Be Renamed After Legendary Joe Kadenge, Raila Odinga Reveals

Kenya’s oldest stadium, City Stadium, will be renamed after legendary footballer Joe Kadenge, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga revealed.

Kadenge passed on after a long illness of July 7, 2019 at a Nairobi hospital and in his memory the stadium will be named after him.

Odinga confirmed this on Tuesday during a fundraiser to offset medical bills and arrange the burial set for this weekend in Vihiga County.

“Joe was a legend and that is why I proposed to President Kenyatta (Uhuru) on the possibility of renaming City Stadium in his honour,” Raila said.

“I have talked to President Uhuru Kenyatta on the renaming of City Stadium to Joe Kadenge Stadium. Both of us have spoken with Governor Mike Sonko on the matter,” the ODM leader posted on Twitter.

Raila contributed Sh1 million, with President Uhuru Kenyatta also donating out a similar amount. Governor Sonko also contributed Sh1 million, with ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi giving out Sh200,000.

Nairobi Women Representative Esther Passaris contributed Sh50,000, with COTU boss Francis Atwoli, Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi and ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna donating Sh200,000, Sh100,000 and Sh50,000 respectively.

