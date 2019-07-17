Former Cambridge Analytica Employee Reveals Close Ties With Jubilee Party During 2017 Elections

A member of the European parliament for the Brexit Party, Alexandra Phillips, has admitted to have worked with Cambridge Analytica during the campaigns of the Jubilee party.

During an interview which was done in 2017, Ms Philips admitted to have been secretly hired by Cambridge Analytica as a communication expert for Jubilee. She admitted to have trained the press team at State House and also said that she wrote the speeches that would be used in rallies and at State house functions.

During the interview by Chanel 4 News Ms. Philips said that she would not disclose the nature of work she was doing in Kenya during the election period but admitted to have been in Kenya at the time and had been in close contacts with political outfits among other organisations.

Here is her recent interview with Chanel 4 news:

Her interview with Chanel 4 however just illustrated that she was disowning a company she admitted to work for after video evidence was revealed showing how Cambridge Analytica used data mining methods to spread hateful propaganda in Kenya.

The disgraced British data mining company Cambridge Analytica has admitted to an undercover team of journalists that it was behind the Jubilee PR campaigns in Kenya in 2013 and 2017.

In a taped interview screened on UK’s Channel 4 News on Monday, Cambridge Analytica Managing Director Mark Turnbull and Alexandar Nix revealed that they rebranded the Jubilee party, drafted its manifesto and used targeted messaging to influence the emotions which influenced the voters.

Cambridge Analytica also revealed that it mostly operated in complete secrecy and even sometimes using secret names and decoys to mask their operations as some of their actions might be criminal.

The firm’s boss, Alexandar Nix, also admitted that they have the capability to lure competitors of their clients with huge sums of money so as to prove corruption or even prostitutes to gain incriminating evidence which can be used on viral videos used to smear the subjects.

The company also boasted to the undercover team of Channel 4 News reporters of of using honey traps, fake news campaigns and ex-spies to swing election campaigns around the world.

Cambridge Analytica is best remembered for emotionally influencing voters and helping President Donald Trump to win the 2016 US presidential election and helping the Leave EU side to win in the Brexit referendum vote.

While Cambridge Analytica dismissed previous accusations of involvement in the Kenyan elections, the firm was known to be a key contractor of the ruling Jubilee party which helped in producing messaging for the party to influence the voters.

