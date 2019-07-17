Andrew Kibe Reveals Hurdles That Made Him Abort Dreams Of Becoming A Pastor

Kiss FM breakfast show presenter Andrew Kibe has come out to clear the air on whether he has ever been a man of the cloth after his past photos surfaced online last week.

In the photos which went viral, Kibe was pictured together with renowned Pastor Robert Burale.

Speaking to Word Is, Kibe admitted to having once had an ambition of becoming a pastor but asserted that he never become one eventually.

He stated: “Those were my plans but unfortunately I was not good enough because I could not lie enough as most pastors do, and so I left the club of fakeness and started a new life.

“I was not good enough and so they never made me a pastor. I only prayed for myself,” he stated.

The presenter further mentioned that he is still friends with Burale however not as close as they used to be back in the day.

He further divulged: “The club of friends I was with blocked me because they said I was too outspoken or something like that.”

Kibe went ahead to note that he is no longer interested in becoming a pastor adding that he, however, has nothing against any person who is one.

“In 2009, I discovered Christiandom and got saved. After that, I tried it a couple of years and later went to India to do the mobile application,” he exclaimed.

However, upon his return, he kept aside his interest to minister and began doing videos and social media.

His stay in India had an impact on what he wanted to become, which was not becoming a pastor. Kibe explained that Indians are, “not like we Christians, who most of us are fake”.

“They don’t bombard you with their religion, unlike us, who are busy trying to find out what they want to be. Religion should be very personal and no one should tell you what to be. I changed a couple of things in my life,” he affirmed.

