Drama As Reporters Scramble For Cash During Tanzanian Actress Irene Uwoya’s Presser (Video)

There was a stampede of sorts in Tanzania after actress Irene Uwoya “made it rain” with money during a press briefing.

Ms Uwoya was at the Hyatt Regency DSM where she was announcing the launch of an online movie service for Tanzanian movies, Swahiliflix.

“Tarehe 31 ni siku ya kumbukumbu kwa wasanii sisi bongo movie, haijawahi kutokea hiyo kitu itakayotikea Mlimani City itaweka historia, itakuwa ni red carpet ya funga mwaka. Kwa hiyo ndugu zetu waandishi mjipange hata kwenye kuvaa mjipange. Msituangushe sasa mje masuti nini msije kama hivi tulivyozoea,” Uwoya told reporters.

But the drama happened when the fashionably late Uwoya stood up to leave.

In a clip seen by Kahawa Tungu, the actress reached into her bag as she was about to leave and drew a bundle of notes.

The notes, she told the reporters present were a token of appreciation and a form of apology for keeping them waiting.

It is the that she threw the money at the reporters who almost hurt each other as they fought for the money.

“Na nisiwachoshe sana nimewaweka muda mrefu, swahiliflix ni mambo moto lazima tusalimiane na ndugu zetu waandishi wa habari, nawatuza na kitu kidogo,” she said.

