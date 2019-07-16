New Regulations To Govern Farming, Consumption And Marketing Of Miraa In Embu

Khart (Miraa) farmers and consumers in Embu will be governed by new regulations and guidelines from the county government.

The regulations are aimed at proper management of production, consumption and marketing of miraa.

According to a statement to newsrooms from the county, part of the draft regulations include training of farmers to guide them on safe use of chemicals in collaboration with the Kenya Agriculture and Livestock Research Organisation (KARLO).

The CEC agriculture Ms Annie Nyaga says that the guidelines will form part of a broader policy which includes addressing the adverse effects of miraa to consumers and mitigate societal challenges associated with khart, popularly known as muguka.

“The County Government has commenced the construction of five earth dams and seven market sheds to support miraaa farmers as part of the implementation of the Miraa task force appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta last year,” read the statement.

The project being undertaken by the county and national governments includes construction of earth dams in Kamugushu in Mbeti South, Nyuari in Mavuria, Gitumbiri in Nthawa and Kiangithi in Evurore and Murindi in Mavuria.

The funds have been drawn from an allocation of Ksh167 million allocated to Embu County under the ministry of Agriculture to support miraa farmers in the county.

“I am confident the earth dams will provide adequate water for irrigation as well as hygienic

trading environment for both buyers and sellers of Miraa” Ms Nyaga said.

Last week, the national taskforce and ministry of agriculture officials conducted an inspection tour

of the projects in Embu to check the progress.

Already, the Miraa taskforce has toured Ethiopia, Mozambique and Djibouti in a market

expansion drive.

