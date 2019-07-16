Pangani Residents Left In The Cold As County Askaris Forcefully Evict Them

Residents in Pangani estate were an angry lot after Nairobi county officers dawned on them to forcefully evict then from their houses.

The residents said that they had received a verbal noticed giving them up to July 31 to move out of the area slated for the construction of modern new high rise estate.

“City Hall guys are here and they are demolishing the houses while we are still in with our children. It is scary as they are breaking windows, doors and everything,” one resident said.

There has been a tussle between the county officials and the residents since last year. The county is said to have paid out the residents Sh 600000 to facilitate their relocation.

According to them 80 percent of the residents had supported the redevelopment of the estate.

Other estates slated for the project include Ngong Road phases I and II, Uhuru Estate, New Ngara, Old Ngara, Suna Road, and Jeevanjee.

