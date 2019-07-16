NHIF Advertises Vacancy For CEO Position, Signals End Of Era For Troubled Geoffrey Mwangi

The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) has advertised for the position of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) seven months after sending Geoffrey Mwangi on compulsory leave.

Mwangi’s position as the CEO was handed over to Nicodemus Odongo in an acting capacity in November last year, who held the position of Director Strategy, Planning & Marketing.

Also advertised is the position of director, internal audit, which currently lies vacant.

Mwangi was suspended alongside Finance Director Wilbert Kurgat for allegedly declining to surrender some payment vouchers to investigators, that were suspected to be scandalised.

The board said the two will remain on compulsory leave until their cases are concluded, but the cases are yet to be concluded.

“Mr Odongo will act as the national insurer’s CEO, while Mr Njenga takes over as the Director in charge of Finance and Investment with effect from 28th November until further notice,” a notice signed by the board chairperson Hannah Muriithi stated last year.

Under the leadership of Mwangi, it was alleged that the body lost at least Ksh2 billion through online payment platform Jambo Pay.

Applicants have until Thursday, July 18 to submit their papers.

Here is the ad:-

