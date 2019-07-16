Kathy Kiuna’s Son Speaks On His Battle With Suicidal Thoughts

Jubilee Celebrations Center (JCC) pastor Kathy Kiuna’s son Jeremy Kiuna has revealed his battle with suicidal thoughts when he first moved to America for studies.

Speaking in her mother’s show, Women Without Limits, Jeremy opened up about how he struggled to fit in the US school which he had been enrolled in.

According to the 18-year old, his isolation from the rest of the students in the institution led him to try to commit suicide twice during his school years.

“My parents took me to the US after primary school, I thought we were just going to travel, what I did not know is that my parents were leaving me behind to study. The first school I went too was largely dominated by white students and I stayed for weeks before I talked to anyone. I would go sit somewhere and take my meals alone before going back to class.

“I was later transferred to a new Manchester high school, which is largely dominated by black students and for the first time I felt at home.

“I had tried to commit suicide twice. One day I called my dad and decided to talk to him about what I was going through. After talking to him, I then talked to my mum and when I told her that I had tried committing suicide, she screamed.” he said narrated.

During the show, Reverend Kathy noted that the phone call from her son scared her to her wits.

She stated: “That call from my son that he had wanted to commit suicide is a call no parent should receive. I screamed and wondered how that could be happening to a boy I had raised in so much love, a boy who was so confident.”

In May, Jeremy graduated from New Manchester High School, where he was welcomed to the podium with cheers and screams from the crowd as he received his certificate with a standing ovation from his colleagues.

In the past, Kathy has never shied from speaking of her son’s journey noting that Jeremy was born prematurely at 6 months.

During his 18th birthday, Reverend Kiuna penned an emotional message stating, “My son was born prematurely at 6 months at only 1.1kg. He was anaemic and went through a blood transfusion in his tiny frame. He was covered in pipes from his head all the way down and we couldn’t see his face. Looking at his little body there seemed to be no hope.

“He was born a fighter thou and no matter what was thrown at him he always fought back and surprised all of us including the doctors,” she wrote.

Jeremy has always expressed his interest in music and adventure. He is also an upcoming deejay.

