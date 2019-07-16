KPL Transfer: Ingwe Sign Ugandan Keeper Benjamin Ochan

Ugandan goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan has joined Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side, Kahawa Tungu can report.

The 29-year-old was a free agent after parting ways with Zambian club Kabwe Warriors.

Ochan is expected to join his new home for the pre-season this week in Kisumu.

Read:

AFC Leopards now joins the long chain of clubs that the left handed goalkeeper has been to.

He kicked started his career at Entebbe Young Football Academy, crossed to Kampala Kids League (KKL).

He traveled to Denmark and featured at Aarhus Gymnastikforening, returned home to Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), moved to South African and played at Bloemfontein Celtic before returning for yet another second spell at KCCA between 2015 and 2018 winning two Uganda Premier League trophies.

Lately, Ochan has been playing at Zambia’s Kabwe Warriors.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu