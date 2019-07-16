I Have Secretly Admired Governor Sonko For Long – Zari Reveals

Flashy Ugandan businesswoman Zari Hassan has declared her love for Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, saying that she has been burning with love for the flamboyant governor from inside.

The businesswoman who is based in South Africa opened up to a South African radio station, Jacaranda FM, saying that she wishes to meet Sonko when she visits Nairobi.

Comparing Sonko to her ex-husband and Bongo star Diamond, Zari termed the Kwangwaru crooner as childish, immature and boyish compared to Sonko.

“I want to reveal my love for the handsome Nairobi governor Mike Sonko. He is the man I have secretly admired for a long time. I love this handsome governor because he is a man of impeccable character and passionate convictions. He is not as boyish as the other kid who has been chasing me around,” said Zari.

Zari said she admired Sonko’s helping hand for the underprivileged, likening him to her late ex-husband Ivan Semwanga.

“If you see Mike, please pass a word to him and tell him someone cares about him. I love this man because despite being powerful, he shares traits with my late beloved husband Ivan who loved to help the poor,” she added.

Zari is a friend to governor Sonko’s wife, Primerose Mbuvi, who invited her (Zari) in May 2018, as the guest of honor at the Color Purple Concert (cancer screening) event in Nairobi.

