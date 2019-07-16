Huddah Monroe’s Hilarious Response To Fan’s Cheeky ‘Utazaa Lini?’ Question

Kenyan socialite turned businesswoman Huddah Monroe is well known for her savagery character on social media that she apparently uses as a defensive mechanism against those keen to bring her down.

However, her Tuesday post on Instagram revealed the other sweet side of her.

In a morning post, Huddah, just like other days, was all about teasing her fans with a flirty photo.

Flaunting her cleavage in what looks like a nightdress, Huddah captioned the picture: “Verified

I’m always in a rush to get home to do absolutely nothing…….. 🤭”

One of her followers posed a rather cheeky question, “Utazaa lini? (When will you give birth?).”

To the amazement of fans, Hudda responded with “Njooo unipe mimba 🤣 (Come Impregnate me.)”

The response left netizens in stitches.

@the_quality_mitumba said: “@huddahthebosschick this answer is BAE.”

@ramahcosta wrote, “@ramahcosta 😂😂😂😂😘😘 nakupenda.”

@ramahcosta: @huddahthebosschick 😂😂😂😂umeniambia poa lakini shida naskia ulifunga duka.

@samwelmwambiamit: @huddahthebosschick 😂😂😂😂 ngaiii fafa.

Unknown to many, Huddah is a mother!

Though not related by blood, Huddah plays the motherly role in her adopted daughter’s life.

“I adopted the baby because I feel like kids are very fragile and the kid’s parents couldn’t afford to pay the school fees. I used to ask this kid ‘Do you want to go to school?’ and I saw her dream: she really wanted to go to school,” she said last year in an interview.

