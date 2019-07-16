Githeri Man Speaks On Viral Photo Of Self Being Dead Drunk On Trolley

Martin Kamotho, alias Gotheriman, has come out to defend himself against claims that he is languishing in alcohol addiction following an image that went viral on Sunday.

Speaking to K24 Digital, Githeriman noted that he was putting his acting skills into practice when someone photographed him.

In the photo which went viral, Githeriman could be seen “dead-drunk” on a trolley.

He stated: “I did not do anything wrong. If anything, it was me who asked to be put on a trolley. I am a comedian, and I wanted to entertain my people by pretending that I am a wealthy man being ‘chauffeured around’.”

However, the 43-year-old noted that he got into excessive alcohol use after some of the business owners and corporates, who had pledged to help him financially failed to fulfill their promises.

Speaking on the failed promises, Githeriman lamented: “I have been knocking on the doors of people, who promised to help me. However, they often tell me that they are not in a position to assist. What do you expect me to do when that is the case?”

In March, the father of one revealed that the companies which promised to come with him had failed him and he is currently living in poverty.

When he rose to fame, corporates could not have enough of him following his rise of popularity after an image of himself going viral of him enjoying a meal of “githeri” stashed in a plastic bag while patiently queuing to cast his vote during the August 8 General elections

Among the companies that were pointed to have failed to honor their promise includes Bonfire Adventures. By March, their Maasai Mara travel package for Mr Kamotho is still but a rumor.

But the CEO Simon Kabu stated: “His trip is still available, we didn’t have his contacts but we are ready to take him anytime.”

User Name Investment limited was also on the long list of companies who made false promises. According to the Nairobian, they are yet to hand the Kayole man his piece of land which he apparently is ready to put up a permanent home for himself.

