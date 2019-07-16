Esther Arunga’s Mother-in-law Dismisses Her Guilty Plea, Says She’s A “Gold-digger”

Quincy Timberlake, former KTN presenter Esther Arunga’s husband is rotting in a jail somewhere in Australia after he allegedly killed their 3 year old son, Sinclair.

But according to his mother Rosemeg Wambita, her son is innocent and Arunga is a liar and a “gold-digger” who used and dumped her son.

This is after her daughter-in-law pleaded guilty to being an accessory to murder.

Read:

“That is a lie. I don’t understand what she means since she is the one who said that their son did not die at the hands of her husband,” she told reporters.

“Where was she all this time? This is peculiar to me (sic). It is a lie. I don’t understand it.”

Quincy’s mother believes that her son, raised the Christian way, did not murder his own son in 2014. Instead, she questioned why Arunga chose to stay with her son even after the incident.

Read Also:

“If my son is a murderer, why did she accept to live with a killer?” she posed.

Ms Wambita also noted that she last saw her son in 2009 and efforts to see him face to face have proved futile.

“…I tried to reach out to well-wishers and my MP to help me travel to Australia for I want to know the truth,” she said as she tried holding back tears.

Read Also:

Arunga and Quincy’s son died from a blunt force trauma to his abdomen at their family home in Kallangur, Australia.

Following her plea, the former news anchor will be sentenced on Thursday.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu