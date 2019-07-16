Twitter Erupts After Donald Kipkorir Ignorantly Claimed Alaine, Morgan Heritage Are Unknown In Jamaica

Flashy lawyer Donald B. Kipkorir has sent micro-blogging site, Twitter into a frenzy after he claimed that Jamaican singers, Alaine and Morgan Heritage are little known artistes in the Caribbean country.

According to the lawyer who has been vacationing in Jamaica for a week, Kenyans are responsible for making the artistes stars.

“I was in Jamaica for one week & travelled across the country. I asked the drivers I used & waiters in the restaurants I visited if they knew Alaine or Morgan Heritage .. None of the Jamaicans I asked knew them … They are unknowns in Jamaica .. Kenya makes “stars” of non-stars,” he wrote on Twitter.

Donald also mentioned that the three members of Morgan Heritage that were in Kenya for Tomorrow’s Leaders Festival in June, are in fact con artists.

“And FYI, the three members in Kenya left the group in 1994 … though unknown, Morgan Heritage is a family band, all who still live in Jamaica … the three in Kenya are conning Kenyans …. The trio aren’t Members of Morgan Heritage,” he responded to a tweet.

His followers also weighed in on the matter, noting that he could have confused the locals with his Kalenjin accent.

Others thought that the flamboyant lawyer was being flat out ignorant.

Here are some of the hilarious comments:

Sasa ukiulizia mokaan heritich, what do you expect — michael kiama (@michaelkiama6) July 16, 2019

Maybe they are uneducated and had no access to internet. Or perhaps, they were high on weed😂 pic.twitter.com/IIgfbdbVUv — AnotherKenya (@AnotherKenya) July 16, 2019

Haha, so kenyans have made Morgan Heritage a Grammy Award winning group! — #LandSurveyor (@MwaniaMutungi) July 16, 2019

They are unknown in certain areas because of lack of music promotion… They are also what we call Tier 2 & 3 Music stars who are really good.

It's not like asking about Vybz Cartel, Konshens or Mavado…. Those are In a class of their own. 💯 — Elsegundo™ (@OscarKaranja) July 16, 2019

Probably you might have asked SDA member in Jamaica who would not be in any way have the knowledge to know a reggae artist. — Nicholas W.Robert (@go_nich) July 16, 2019

