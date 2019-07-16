in ENTERTAINMENT

Twitter Erupts After Donald Kipkorir Ignorantly Claimed Alaine, Morgan Heritage Are Unknown In Jamaica

donald kipkorir
Lawyer Donald Kipkorir. [Courtesy]

Flashy lawyer Donald B. Kipkorir has sent micro-blogging site, Twitter into a frenzy after he claimed that Jamaican singers, Alaine and Morgan Heritage are little known artistes in the Caribbean country.

According to the lawyer who has been vacationing in Jamaica for a week, Kenyans are responsible for making the artistes stars.

“I was in Jamaica for one week & travelled across the country. I asked the drivers I used & waiters in the restaurants I visited if they knew Alaine or Morgan Heritage .. None of the Jamaicans I asked knew them … They are unknowns in Jamaica .. Kenya makes “stars” of non-stars,” he wrote on Twitter.

Donald also mentioned that the three members of Morgan Heritage that were in Kenya for Tomorrow’s Leaders Festival in June, are in fact con artists.

“And FYI, the three members in Kenya left the group in 1994 … though unknown, Morgan Heritage is a family band, all who still live in Jamaica … the three in Kenya are conning Kenyans …. The trio aren’t Members of Morgan Heritage,” he responded to a tweet.

His followers also weighed in on the matter, noting that he could have confused the locals with his Kalenjin accent.

Others thought that the flamboyant lawyer was being flat out ignorant.

Here are some of the hilarious comments:

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

