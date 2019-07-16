Cliff Ombeta Fails To Appear In Court Again In Willie Kimani’s Murder Case

Lawyer Cliff Ombeta, who is representing the police officer charged with the murder of lawyer Willie Kimani, failed to appear in court again.

On Tuesday, Judge Jessie Wanjiku Lessit adjourned the sitting, mentioning that the hearing will be done on October 7.

Lawyer Sam Nyaberi representing Ombeta told Justice Lessit that the doctor had given Ombeta three more days to stay off duty.

“I have instructions to apply for an adjournment. Ombeta for the defense of the three accused persons is not able to conduct this matter. The doctor recommended for three days off. I kindly ask this court to indulge us,” submitted Lawyer Nyaberi.

Appearing before Justice Lessit, a police informer involved in the story “fired” his lawyer in court.

Peter Ngugi who initially recorded a confession told the court that he needs a new lawyer because he has no faith in his current one.

However, the prosecution did not oppose the application for adjournment saying that the medical report Dr Oscar Onyango, an Ophthalmologist, looked genuine.

The court is expected to hear the confession of police informer Peter Ngugi which details how the killings were carried out.

Justice Lessit has allowed Ngugi’s application for a new lawyer and said she has noted that he wants a male lawyer.

However, the judge said he can’t choose a pro-bono lawyer the state will allocate one to him as soon as possible.

Last week, lawyer Ombeta appeared casually dressed before Justice Lessit after he was summoned to explain the sickness that had made him skip court on Thursday which led to a prior adjournment.

Appearing before Justice Lesiit, Ombeta apologized to the court for delaying the matter on medical grounds. He went ahead to produce his medical records before the court.

He mentioned that he had a condition which he was not willing to disclose as that was not within the domain of the court. He said that he will also not be available to appear on Monday as directed by the court as he had a crucial doctor’s appointment on that day.

He stated: “My ailment, in as much as the court wants to know what it is, is not in their domain. It is between me and my doctor.

“I will not be in court on Monday, because that appointment is there and it is crucial for me and my health. I will not proceed with this matter today, I will not proceed with this matter on Monday. “If there are any further orders from my doctor not to proceed, I will not come to court, let them do what they can do about it,” he dared. He went ahead to note that he was not responsible for the delay of the case as he has had the least number of adjournments. He said that the prosecution had adjourned the matter severally. He also said that Justice Lesiit had adjourned the matter to attend to official duties on several occasions as well.

