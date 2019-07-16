Auditor General Flags Ksh943 Million Unspent Money Meant For Training In The Petroleum Ministry

Auditor general Edward Ouko has flagged Ksh943,906,947 unused money that was meant for training in the Petroleum Ministry in the 2016/17 and 2017/18 financial years.

According to a recent report by Ouko, during the two financial years, Ksh320,764,864 was used on training 55 staff from the ministry, who had undergone the same training previously.

“However, no trainees were drawn from university and colleges or other learning or research institutions and there is no indication that any support was provided by the department to these or other institutions well-placed to enhance knowledge and skills on petroleum operations among Kenyans,” read the report in part.

The amount, which is held at a local bank account should be used for training Kenyans on petroleum operations, as per the provisions of the Petroleum Training Levy Fund established under the Exploration and Production Act.

