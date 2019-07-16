Three Al Shabaab Members Killed As Police Thwart Planned Attack

Three suspected terrorists were on Monday evening killed after an Improvised Explosive (IED) targeting a border security patrol unit exploded at Kiunga area in Lamu County.

The explosion also severely injured two police officers on patrol in the area.

According to a report seen by the Citizen Digital, the Border Security Patrol (BSP) unit members engaged the terrorists and thwarted the attack.

The officers mentioned that the militants were dressed in jungle green military gear resembling that of Al Shabaab.

Eyewitnesses noted that the militants hid in the bushes around the area where the explosive had been planted in order to ambush the security officers once the explosive detonated.

In their report, the police stated that they were successfully repulsed.

During an attack last month, four militants were killed when an IED they were setting up detonated prematurely at Kwa Omollo Bridge area in Lamu East.

The terror group on Sunday allegedly claimed to have conducted an attack in Dhusamareb in Mudug region before assassinating an assistant to a court President in Mogadishu on Monday.

In Halgan District of Hiraan region, according to police, the group has also claimed killing and wounding 20 Ethiopian military personnel serving under AMISOM.

