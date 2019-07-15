Vehicle Bursts Into Flames Killing Three In Nyeri

Three people were on Sunday night killed after their vehicle burst into flames along the Nyeri-Nyahururu road.

According to reports, the vehicle was trying to avoid a police roadblock when it hit a culvert before bursting into flames.

An eyewitness noted that the driver was trying to make a U-turn to avoid a police roadblock when the accident took place.

Read:

The witness only identified as Mwangi by the Standard exclaimed: “We don’t know why the driver was trying to run away from the police. We watched helplessly as the car went up in flames.”

The occupants of the vehicle are yet to be identified.

Kieni West sub-county police commander Ali Ahmed stated that investigations are ongoing to identify the deceased.

He added that the officers also wanted to know what the car was transporting.

Read also:

One month ago, a Nyamira Express bus burst into flames as it was traveling on the Wangari Mathaai Road overpass above Limuru Road.

The firefighters, however, responded fast enough quenching the fire before it could cause any severe damages.

At the time, there were no casualties reported as the passengers were evacuated in time.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu