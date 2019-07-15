Two Charged For Using Mama Ngina’s Name To Con Unsuspecting Woman Ksh250,000

Two people were on Monday charged in a Nairobi court for using former first lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta’s identity to con unsuspecting individuals.

Appearing before Magistrate Kennedy Cheruyo, Irene Wanjiku Njeri, and Fredrick Kinani were accused of conspiring to defraud Mary Wanjiku of Ksh.250,000 by falsely pretending they were in a position to recruit her children to the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF).

Additionally, the duo was accused of pretending they would secure the said children jobs in Germany through Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

Read: Detectives Hunt For Fake Uhuru In New Conning Incident

However, Njeri prayed for lenient bond terms claiming that she is a single mother with sick children at the moment.

On his part, Kimani pleaded with the court for leniency informing the court that he is the sole breadwinner to seven children.

They each pleaded not guilty to the charge of obtaining money through false pretense and conspiracy to defraud.

Magistrate Cheruiyot released the two on a cash bail of Ksh100,000 each.

The case will be mentioned on August 13, 2019.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu