Thief Leaves Behind Apology Letter After Finding No Cash In Church (Photo)

A thief left behind an apology letter after breaking into a church in Nyandarua.

According to the thief, a member of the Pentecostal Evangelistic Fellowship of Africa (PEFA) Church in Engineer Township told them that there was a substantial amount of money in the church.

It is then that they broke in but there was no cash in sight.

“I was sent here by one of your fellow Christians who told me that the amount of money has been kept inside the church. But I got nothing. God bless you all and pray for me. Thanks,” read the letter signed off by “the person who broke the church”.

According to Rev Peter Wanyoike, the congregation has since forgiven the thief and are hoping that they find the Lord.

“We found the letter in the church when the police arrived to commence their investigations. He believed there was some money in church; we have forgiven him. We are praying for him to get saved. He is welcome to confess and worship with us,” the Reverend said, adding that the culprit destroyed the iron sheets as they tried gaining access into the church.

A few months ago, area residents lynched three persons targeting churches in Ndunyu Njeru market.

Nyandarua Police Commander Mr Gedion Ngumi has however assured that the police are looking into the matter.

