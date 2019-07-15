Two Companies Approved To Run South Sudan’s First Mobile Money Platform, m-Gurush

South Sudan has launched its first mobile phone-based money transfer service, m-Gurush.

m-Gurush is a short form for mobile-Gurush, where gurush is the Arabic name for money.

Theventure is a joint partnership between South Sudan’sTrinity Technologies Limited, a local tech firm, and Zain Telcoms South Sudan.

“The platform provides consumers with a robust offering of products that cuts across, Service Payments, Airtime top up and money transfer services.” said Mr Joseph Arinaitwe, Trinity Technologies Vice President.

In a statement to newsrooms, the management of m-Gurush said that they will actively pursue partnerships with the Government and humanitarian organizations to ensue ease of access to affordable financial services.

“We will work closely with our network partner and the Government in reaching Small and Medium Enterprises and the underserved population, including female customers with relevant and tailored products and services,” read the statement in part.

Any business that is legally registered in the Republic of South Sudan can apply to become an m-Gurush Mobile Money Agent in any of the 32 states South Sudan.

Through the app, subscribers will be able to send and receive any amounts between 1 Pound (Ksh2.38) and 100 Pounds (Ksh238) free off charge. The cost of sending between 501 pounds (Ksh1142) to 1,000 pounds (Ksh2380) will be 15 South Sudanese Pounds (Ksh34).

Customers can also pay for goods and services using m-Gurush Pay at registered merchant outlets countrywide.

Mr Arinaitwe said besides the money transfer business, the new features on m-Gurush money will enable the company to fully tap into the mobile commerce business in South Sudan.

The launch event was attended by the Minister for information, Communications Technology and Postal Services Mr Michael Makuei Lueth, the Governor of the Bank of South Sudan Hon Dier Tong Ngor and the Director General National Communications Authority Dr Lado Wani Kenyi.

