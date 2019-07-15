Celebrations Rock Dakar, Algiers As Senegal, Algeria Reach AFCON Final (Videos)

Wild celebrations rocked the streets of Dakar, Senegal and Algiers, Algeria following the two nations’ qualification for the final of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt on Sunday.

Jubilant fans took to the streets in song and dance as they immersed themselves in the joy of the great feat as football once again manifested its power to bring joy and unite.

Streets of Dakar, Senegal after the Lions of Teranga confirmed a spot in the #AFCON2019 final. pic.twitter.com/fsbAeI1YlB — Bonface Osano (@bonfaceosano) July 14, 2019

Senegal edged out Tunisia 2-1 in extra time to qualify for their second AFCON final in history. Algeria on the other hand dispatched Nigeria by a similar margin to sail through.

The final is set for Friday at the Cairo International Stadium, bringing to a close the historic a month long event which was hosted for the first time with 24 teams.

