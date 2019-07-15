Ksh27 Million Goes To Waste On Caps, T-shirts In Failed Thwake Dam Launch

The Ministry of Irrigation used at least Ksh27 million to brand caps and t-shirts in preparation of the launch of Thwake Dam that never was.

According to a recent report by the auditor general Edward Ouko, the merchandise is rotting at the Ministry’s offices, as the launch was planned for the 2017/18 financial year.

“The project was to be launched in the 2017/18 financial year, but to date, it has not been launched. The expenditure of Ksh26,915,000 is, therefore, wasteful and could have been avoided,” says the auditor general.

The report was released on March 15 and is currently before the Public Accounts Committee.

The project whose completion is doubtful was to cost at least Ksh82 billion, but it is reported that the government has been unable to secure funding to see its completion.

A total of Ksh42.365 billion was provided for by the government and the African Development Fund, with the remaining Ksh39.845 being unplanned for.

According to reports by Business Daily, phase one of the project entails construction of the dam and structures while phase two entails construction of hydropower generation plant.

The third phase will be the construction of water supply, sanitation and water waste infrastructure.

