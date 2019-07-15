Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso Returns, To Continue Receiving Treatment Locally

Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso is back into the country after taking two months medical leave.

The county chief returned on Sunday at around 9 am and will continue receiving treatment locally.

“The governor arrived in the country this morning and would be continuing with treatment. She needs our prayers and support,” said deputy governor Dr Hillary Barchok.

Laboso sought medical care in the United Kingdom and later in India.

Speaking in Narok county on Sunday, Dr Barchok said the governor had responded well to treatment but is yet to get back to her daily routine.

Laboso left the country for London, United Kingdom on May 29 where she was admitted at Royal Madden NHS hospital before being flown to India three weeks ago for further treatment.